Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Phoenix Raceway has announced it will host a limited number of fans for its upcoming NASCAR/ARCA weekend on March 12-14.

In a statement, the track said that its reduced capacity for the weekend is due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The weekend will feature NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series events.

“We look forward to kicking off another 2021 NASCAR season at Phoenix Raceway this March and while we wish we could host a capacity crowd, the health and safety of everyone remains our top priority,” said track president Julie Giese in the statement.

“In similar fashion to this past November for the track’s first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend, we plan to host a limited number of fans for this event. November was a tremendous success, and we look forward to executing another safe and successful event this March.”

Due to the reduced capacity, many fans will have their grandstand seats relocated to ensure social distancing. Additionally, the track will no longer be able to accommodate some fans who’ve already purchased tickets. Season ticket holders will have priority in this process.

All fans at the venue will be screened before entering at staggered times and will be required to wear face coverings.

The track will also place multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations throughout operating areas and entrances, as well as have a team of staff members provide continuous cleaning and disinfecting.

Campgrounds will open at the track on March 8. All campers will be pre-screened upon entry and will be asked to park in the same direction on the right side of each campsite, with all campsites limited to six guests per spot.