CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Second in NASCAR Cup Series

WINS: Four (Coca-Cola 600, Bristol I, New Hampshire, Richmond)

LAPS LED: 952

TOP 5s: 13

TOP 10s: 24

POLES: Four (Darlington I, Bristol I and II, Martinsville II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Newly paired with crew chief Jeremy Bullins after Team Penske’s crew chief shakeup, Keselowski turned in an impressive year that included a “crown jewel” win in the Coke 600, a new contract extension with Team Penske, and a second Championship 4 appearance (2017). Along with his four race wins, he was among the best in the Cup Series on stage wins (eight, good for third-most) and top-10 finishes (24, good for second-most).

WHAT WENT WRONG: Keselowski’s road to the Championship 4 was not a smooth one – particularly in the Round of 12, where he posted a top finish of 13th (Las Vegas) over those three races. It led to a tense Round of 8. Keselowski finished fourth at Kansas and sixth at Texas, but still found himself fighting hard at Martinsville to secure his ticket to Phoenix. That said, he got the job done, as his fourth-place finish on the short track was enough to get him to the title race by a slim eight points.

At Phoenix, Keselowski had the long-run speed to contend for the win. But in the final laps, he needed a caution for a proper chance to battle Chase Elliott, and never got it.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2021: Coming up one spot short hurts, but as Keselowski told NBCSports.com’s Nate Ryan, his 2020 season showed him that he was still capable of being an elite driver. Having that confidence figures to be a boon for Keselowski, Bullins and the No. 2 crew this coming season.