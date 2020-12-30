CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Third in NASCAR Cup Series

WINS: Three (Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Kansas II)

LAPS LED: 939

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 21

POLES: Two (Brickyard 400, Michigan I)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Due to Team Penske’s driver/crew chief lineup changes for 2020, Logano joined forces with Paul Wolfe, who had spent the previous nine years working with Brad Keselowski. The new combo enjoyed early success with two wins in the first four races before the season was paused for two months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The No. 22 team couldn’t keep that form after racing resumed, but regained it when they needed to. Over the season’s final 17 races, Logano posted eight top-five and 13 top-10 finishes – including a playoff win at Kansas that sent him to the Championship 4 for the fourth time in his career.

In addition to leading the Cup Series with an average running position of 9.0, Logano tied series champion Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney for the most stage top-10 finishes with 50. He was also one of four drivers (Blaney, Elliott and Martin Truex Jr.) to earn over 300 stage points in 2020.

WHAT WENT WRONG: As mentioned above, the No. 22 team faded during the spring and much of the summer. In the 15 races following NASCAR’s return to action, Logano only posted two top-five finishes at Martinsville (fourth place) and Texas (third place). His average finish during this stretch was a middling 16.3, although he only suffered one DNF during this stretch.

In the Championship race at Phoenix, Logano won the opening stage and led 125 laps. But as the race wore on, Elliott took control and ultimately drove away to the win and the championship. Logano would finish third after falling behind teammate Keselowski with 10 laps to go.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2021: After putting together a solid 2020 season in less-than-ideal circumstances, there’s plenty for Logano, Wolfe, and the No. 22 team to build on. Considering their issues during the spring and summer, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly they get out of a rough patch on the 2021 schedule (if they hit one).