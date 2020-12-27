CREW CHIEF: Greg Ives

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: Sixth in NASCAR Cup Series

WINS: One (Fontana)

LAPS LED: 440

TOP 5s: 6

TOP 10s: 15

POLES: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Bowman made his third consecutive playoff appearance via a dominant showing at Auto Club Speedway, where he led a race-high 110 laps on his way to the win. He also enjoyed a season-ending run of nine top-10 finishes in the final 12 races, which helped push him to the Round of 8 for the first time. Unable to make the Championship 4, Bowman secured a career-high finish of sixth in the Cup Series standings.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Bowman finished runner-up in NASCAR’s first race back in action at Darlington Raceway, but after that, strong results were hard to come by for him until the tail end of the regular season. He did lead a race-high 164 laps in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but got loose while running third on the overtime restart and fell to 19th at the finish.

With only one race win and four stage wins, Bowman’s lack of playoff points haunted him in the Round of 8. He finished third at Kansas and fifth at Texas, but still entered the cut race at Martinsville down 25 points to the cutline. A sixth-place effort was not enough to get him to the title finale in Phoenix.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2021: Bowman replaces the “retired” Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet, taking over one of the most successful rides in NASCAR history. He remains paired with crew chief Ives, who also moves to the No. 48 team – a group that has not seen Victory Lane in 131 races. Bowman wants to end that drought, but just as important is getting better performance throughout the regular season.

