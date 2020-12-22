Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After narrowly missing the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs as a rookie, Derek Kraus will return to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2021.

Kraus, who will again drive the team’s No. 19 Toyota Tundra, finished 11th in the Truck Series standings this past season.

He posted 13 top-10 finishes, highlighted by a runner-up at Darlington Raceway in September. That particular race was won by Ben Rhodes.

But Kraus will now work with Rhodes’ crew chief for the past two seasons at ThorSport Racing, Matt Noyce, who joins MHR to lead the No. 19 team.

Kraus entered September’s regular season finale at Richmond just 10 points out of a playoff spot. But handling woes led to a 23rd-place finish, causing him to miss the post-season.

“I’m really looking forward to my second season with MHR,” Kraus said in a team release. “Now I can take everything I learned from last year and take it into the races this season.

“I’m looking forward to being able to work with my new crew chief, Matt Noyce, also. I feel like he will bring some great ideas to our team that will make us faster. I’m ready to get going.”

Kraus drove for team co-owner Bill McAnally’s ARCA Menards Series West team from 2017-2019. He captured the 2019 West series title before moving to the Truck Series in 2020.

“This will be my fifth season with Derek,” McAnally said in the same release. “It’s been very rewarding to work with him as he has advanced in his racing career.

“We look forward to more great accomplishments ahead in 2021.”