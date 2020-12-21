2020 Season in Review: Justin Allgaier

CREW CHIEF: Jason Burdett

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Second in Xfinity Series

WINS: Three (Dover I, Richmond I and II)

LAPS LED: 1,008

TOP 5s: 11

TOP 10s: 19

POLES: Two (Bristol II, Phoenix II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Allgaier posted a career-best second-place finish in the standings after making the Xfinity Series Championship 4 for the fourth time in five seasons. He was particularly strong on tracks one mile and shorter. In nine races on those tracks, he posted his three wins on the season and an average finish of 5.9. He also set a new career-high with 1,008 laps led (previous high: 741 laps led in 2018), and his 12 stage wins were second only to Chase Briscoe‘s 13.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Allgaier’s quest for his first series championship continues for least another year after a near-miss in November’s title race at Phoenix. When Briscoe’s spin sent the race into overtime, Allgaier was out of fresh tires and stayed on track under yellow to line up on the front row for the restart. When the race resumed, he couldn’t hold off eventual race winner and champion Austin Cindric, and ultimately finished fifth.

But despite losing out in the end, it’s worth noting that Allgaier suffered eight DNFs and still made the title race. Those DNFs led to a drop in top-fives (11, down from 16 in 2019) and top-10s (19, down from 24 in 2019), but both driver and team showed tenacity in not letting their setbacks sink them.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2021: Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports for a sixth season. Also back is his longtime sponsor, agricultural company Brandt, which will be primary sponsor for his No. 7 Chevrolet in 20 races.