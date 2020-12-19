2020 Season in Review: Chase Briscoe

CREW CHIEF: Richard Boswell

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: Fourth in Xfinity Series

WINS: Nine (Las Vegas I and II, Darlington, Miami II, Pocono, Indianapolis – Road Course, Dover II, Bristol II, Kansas II)

LAPS LED: 1,032

TOP 5s: 16

TOP 10s: 22

POLES: Four (Daytona II, Las Vegas II, Talladega II, Texas II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Briscoe enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons in the history of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His nine race wins were the most ever by a Ford driver in the series and the second-most ever by a non-Cup Series competitor behind Sam Ard’s 10 wins in 1983. Three of those wins came during a four-race suspension for regular crew chief Richard Boswell (Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli filled in during Boswell’s absence).

Briscoe also earned perhaps NASCAR’s most emotional victory of 2020, when he held off future Hall of Famer Kyle Busch to win at Darlington. It came two days after he and his pregnant wife, Marissa, learned that they had lost their first child (the couple later endured a second miscarriage in the fall). After climbing out of the car and dropping to a knee in prayer, he said it was “the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life.”

