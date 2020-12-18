Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sherry Pollex, longtime partner of NASCAR Cup Series star Martin Truex Jr., has announced that she is undergoing treatment for a recurrence of ovarian cancer.

Pollex confirmed the news via Instagram on Friday afternoon.

She was first diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

“Unfortunately, my cancer is back (which is expected with Stage 3C recurrent ovarian cancer as the cancer begins to outsmart the drugs we are on),” Pollex said in her posted message, which included photos of her and Truex Jr. in her hospital room. “So here I am going to battle again.

“Praying my doctors can remove all of the disease so I can start chemo again soon and be out there fighting for all of you soon! Much love to all of you out there fighting or caring for a loved one that is.”

Pollex and Truex Jr. have worked to support childhood and ovarian cancer initiatives through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, which was established in 2007.

The Foundation is well-known within the NASCAR community for its traditional fund-raising events such as “Catwalk for a Cause.”

This past season, dozens of drivers supported the Foundation by carrying the names of “cancer heroes” on their race cars that fans had bid for in an auction.

Recently, Pollex helped open the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic at Novant Health’s Weisinger Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The facility, which provides integrative therapies to cancer patients alongside their traditional care programs, was built with the help of a $1.2 million grant from the Foundation.

“My hope is that when other patients come in, there is this healing energy and peacefulness that comes over them,” Pollex said at the time. “This isn’t a hospital. This is a place to come to get well and feel well. This is a place of hope.”