2021 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge races set

NASCAR has announced the 2021 schedules for the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash and the Camping World Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge.

Formats, eligibility requirements, and bonus purse information for these incentive programs will be announced at a later date.

Darlington Raceway will host events in both the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash and Triple Truck Challenge as part of NASCAR Throwback Weekend in May 2021.

Talladega Superspeedway is the lone track to carry over from last year’s Xfinity Dash 4 Cash schedule.

Darlington, the road course at Circuit of the Americas, and Charlotte Motor Speedway make up an entirely new docket for the Triple Truck Challenge.

Last season, both programs had their original schedules altered due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In last year’s Dash 4 Cash, Ross Chastain earned two of the four $100,000 bonus prizes with runner-up finishes at Talladega and Pocono Raceway. Also earning $100,000 bonuses were Noah Gragson for his own runner-up finish at Atlanta, and A.J. Allmendinger for finishing fourth at Miami.

Eventual Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed earned $150,000 in bonus money for his wins on the Daytona road course and at World Wide Technology Raceway in the 2020 Triple Truck Challenge. Zane Smith also claimed a $50,000 bonus with a win at Dover.

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Schedule

Date Race / Track Friday, April 9 Martinsville Saturday, April 24 Talladega Saturday, May 8 Darlington Saturday, May 15 Dover

2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge Schedule