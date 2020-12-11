NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour announces 2021 schedule

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

On Friday, NASCAR revealed a 14-race schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.

Martinsville Speedway – which was announced to return to the Tour back in November, along with Richmond Raceway – will open the schedule on April 8.

It will be the first time that the Tour has competed there since 2010.

Martinsville is one of three Tour events in 2021 scheduled to take place during NASCAR national series weekends. The others are New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17 and Richmond on Sept. 10.

Other schedule highlights include the Tour’s debut at New York International Raceway in Lancaster, New York (July 31) and a return to Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine (Aug. 21), which hasn’t hosted the Tour since 2005.

Two cornerstones of the Tour, Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway and Riverhead (N.Y.) Raceway, will each host three events in 2021.

Stafford will host the season finale on Sept. 25. Riverhead is back on the Tour after being unable to host races this past season due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Another venue, Oswego (N.Y.) Speedway, will host two Tour events on June 12 and Sept. 4.

Justin Bonsignore won his second career Tour championship this past season.

A notable absence from the 2021 schedule is Thompson (Conn.) Speedway, which has been part of the Tour since its inception in 1985. Next season, Thompson will host a new, six-race ‘Open’ modified series in partnership with the American Canadian Tour and Pro All Stars Series.

2021 NASCAR WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR SCHEDULE