Kyle Busch Motorsports sets 2021 crew chief lineup

Eric Phillips, Danny Stockman, and Mardy Lindley will serve as crew chiefs for Kyle Busch Motorsports’ three full-time teams in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next season, the team announced Tuesday.

Phillips, whose 37 career wins make him the all-time winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, returns to KBM and will partner with John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 team.

During his first stint with KBM from 2010-2014, Phillips earned 27 victories and two Truck owner’s championships (2010, 2014).

Stockman, who guided Cup Series regular Austin Dillon to the 2011 Truck and 2013 Xfinity Series championships, will work with Chandler Smith and the No. 18 team.

He joined KBM this past season as crew chief for the No. 51 team, earning four wins – three with Kyle Busch and one with Xfinity regular Brandon Jones.

Replacing Stockman atop the No. 51 pit box will be Lindley. He’ll work with Busch and other drivers who will be named at a later date.

Lindley has earned four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including the 2019 and 2020 titles with Sam Mayer.

He also claimed five victories and the 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown title with Mayer on the ARCA Menards Series national tour.