Ty Majeski wins Snowball Derby; Chase Elliott finishes 3rd

Ty Majeski held off Derek Thorn to win Sunday’s Snowball Derby. Cup champion Chase Elliott finished third in the 53rd annual event.
This is the first Snowball Derby title for Majeski, who ran 15 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this past season. Others with NASCAR ties who finished in the top 10 Sunday were: Elliott (third), Chandler Smith (fourth), Kyle Busch (seventh) and Grant Enfinger (eighth).
There were 36 competitors in the 300-lap Super Late Model race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
Elliott had to come through the Last Chance qualifying race to make the event. He started the Derby 31st. Smith, who ran a partial Truck schedule for Kyle Busch Motorsports this past season, also had to come through the qualifying race. He started the Snowball Derby 34th.
Truck rookie Derek Kraus finished 15th in the Derby.
SNOWBALL DERBY!!! pic.twitter.com/jfmK8ZHVGh
— Ty Majeski (@TyMajeski) December 6, 2020
Ended up p3 today at the snowball derby, hate to come up short but very proud of the effort to get back to there after the week we had. Happy for @TyMajeski, he’s been close many times and has rightfully earned that. See y’all next week at Milbridge for the midget debut 😳
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) December 7, 2020