Bristol to host Dirt Nationals in March

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 15-20. The event will be a precursor to the track’s NASCAR weekend on dirt on March 27-28.

The Super Late Models will headline the Bristol Dirt Nationals. The track plans to announce other grassroots dirt classes soon.

“We are looking forward to having the Super Late Models and many other popular dirt classes back at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bristol Dirt Nationals as we kick-off several weeks of dirt racing Bristol style in 2021,” said Jerry Caldwell, the track’s executive vice president and general manager.

“Having the opportunity to showcase some amazing dirt track racing during our 60th anniversary really is very special, given the overall roots of racing and the history that dirt has here at The Last Great Colosseum. It’s important to have some racing on the fresh dirt track to seed it properly before NASCAR arrives the following week, and we also wanted to give some of our local dirt track racers the opportunity to enjoy the Bristol dirt experience as well.”

The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be streamed on raceXR.com and the raceXR apps under the monthly subscription option. Tickets, camping and participant pricing will be announced in the coming days.

This marks the third time Bristol Motor Speedway’s half-mile track has been covered in dirt. It was done in 2000 and 2001 for the World of Outlaws sprint car series and Super Late Model events.

For Bristol Motor Speedway ticket information, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.