Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch highlight Snowball Derby entry list

The two most recent Cup champions, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch, are among a contingent of NASCAR drivers entered for this weekend’s Snowball Derby Super Late Model race.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. The race is 300 laps on the half-mile track. The Snowball Derby has run annually since 1968. Elliott and Busch are each two-time winners of the event. Elliott won in 2011 and 2015. Busch won in 2009 and 2017.

Among the 55 entered with recent NASCAR ties are: Noah Gragson, Chandler Smith, Derek Kraus, Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar and Ty Majeski.

Gragson, who finished a career-high fifth in the points this past Xfinity season, won the 2018 Snowball Derby.

Enfinger competed in the Truck Series championship race this season, placing fourth in points. Kraus finished 11th in Truck points this past season. Smith ran a partial Truck schedule for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Majeski ran 15 Truck races this season. Hocevar ran a limited Truck schedule this past season but will run a full season for Niece Motorsports in 2021.

Practice for the Snowball Derby is today, Friday and Saturday. Qualifying is Friday. Travis Braden is the event’s defending winner.