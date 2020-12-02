Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams has been named the third quarter recipient of the NMPA (National Motorsports Press Association) Pocono Spirit Award.

Williams, driver of the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet, was honored for his hospital tours benefiting seriously ill children. He has made regular visits to hospitals in racing markets across the country since 2016.

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Williams has continued his visits via Zoom calls.

Additionally, for each season-ending race, Williams’ car carries a paint scheme with the names and handprints of the children he’s met with during his travels.

“I am truly honored to even have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing award,” Williams said in an NMPA release. “Thank you to the National Press Motorsports Association for noticing our hard work to make a difference in so many people’s lives. For the last six years, we have been all over the country trying to make a difference.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of the Josh Williams Hospital Tour. I am looking forward to continuing and building our tour for many years to come.”

Williams was 15th in Xfinity Series points this past season.

He earned a career-best finish of sixth place in October at Kansas Speedway, which came one day after the loss of his friend and employee, Tim Hayes.

The next week at Texas Motor Speedway, Williams finished ninth – the last of his six top-10 finishes in 2020.

Williams is now eligible for the year-end Pocono Spirit Award, which recognizes “character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship, and contributions to motorsports.”

First quarter award winner Wood Brothers Racing and second quarter award winner Bubba Wallace are also eligible for the year-end award, which is decided by a vote of NMPA membership.