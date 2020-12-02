Brett Moffitt to run full time in two series in 2021

Brett Moffitt will compete full time in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series in 2021.

Moffitt will run the full Camping World Truck Series schedule for Niece Motorsports. The former Truck champion will score points in that series in a bid for a second series crown. He had previously announced he will run the full Xfinity schedule for Our Motorsports.

Moffitt won the 2018 Truck title with Hattori Racing Enterprises. He spent the past two seasons with GMS Racing, advancing to the championship race each season.

Moffitt will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports this coming season.

“I am so thankful to Al Niece, Cody Efaw and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity,” said Moffitt in a statement from the team. “To be able to compete full time in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series is a challenge I look forward to. Chris Our, Our Motorsports and Chevrolet were a big part of helping this all come together, so a big thank you to them as well.”

Moffitt joins Ryan Truex and Carson Hocevar at Niece Motorsports in 2021.

“I’m excited about our driver lineup next year,” said Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece in a statement. “Brett is a tremendous talent and will be a huge asset to our team. We know that our drivers have the talent it takes to contend for wins in the Truck Series, and l know our crew is working as hard as possible this offseason to build them equipment capable of doing so.”

The Truck season is scheduled to begin Feb. 12 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Xfinity Series is scheduled to hold 33 races next season. The Truck Series is scheduled to hold 23 races.

NASCAR has scheduled the Xfinity and Truck series to race on the same day at the same track six times in 2021. Those races are: Atlanta (March 20), Circuit of the Americas (May 22), Texas (June 12), Watkins Glen (Aug. 7), Talladega (Oct. 2) and Martinsville (Oct. 30).