Daytona International Speedway announced that the 2021 Daytona 500 will be run with a limited crowd because of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In its statement, the track did not specify how many fans will be allowed to attend the race, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14.

The track also confirmed that a re-seating process for fans who already have bought tickets will take place to ensure social distancing between groups.

The process is expected to be completed by early January.

Fans will be screened before entering the venue and required to wear face coverings and observe at least 6 feet of social distancing.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” track president Chip Wile said in the statement.

“While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the DAYTONA 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX.

“The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports.”

The track also announced that tickets remained on sale for other events during Speedweeks. That includes the Busch Clash on Feb. 9, Daytona 500 qualifying on Feb. 10, qualifying races on Feb. 11, truck race on Feb. 12 and the Xfinty and ARCA races on Feb. 13.

Following the resumption of the 2020 season, Daytona played host to both the Go Bowling 235 (road course) and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (oval) Cup Series races with limited attendance in August.