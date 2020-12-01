Jimmie Johnson receives 2020 NMPA Myers Brothers Award

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

With his full-time NASCAR career now in the books, Jimmie Johnson has received another special honor.

The National Motorsports Press Association has named Johnson as the recipient of the 2020 Myers Brothers Award.

The Myers Brothers Award, whose recipients are chosen by a vote of NMPA members, has recognized individuals and groups for their outstanding contributions to stock car racing since 1958.

“Every year as I sat through the luncheon at the (awards) banquet, I was always so proud of the winners of this award, and to be the recipient of the 2020 award truly humbles me,” Johnson said in a release from the organization.

“I’m so proud and thankful and appreciate those who voted. What a great surprise.”

The NMPA not only cited Johnson’s historic career on the track, but also “his consummate grace under the intense pressure of competition, his friendly and accommodating manner, and his engagement with the communities he has called home through the charitable works of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.”

Earlier this month, Johnson received the Bill France Award of Excellence during the 2020 NASCAR Awards show on NBCSN. The Bill France Award, while also an honor for outstanding contributions, is not given annually.