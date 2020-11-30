Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports has signed Corey LaJoie to a multi-year deal to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for the team full-time in 2021.

“The next chapter of my racing career provides me with a unique opportunity to play a key role in working with a motivated leadership group to build a competitive NASCAR Cup Series team from the ground up,” said LaJoie in a statement from the team. “I’m thankful to work directly with Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr and all of our partners as we build on the proud and competitive tradition associated with the No. 7. We expect to be a force in the garage for years to come.”

LaJoie, 29, completed his fourth Cup season this past year. He ran 32 races in 2017 for BK Racing, drove in 23 events in 2018 for TriStar Motorsports and had spent the past two seasons at Go Fas Racing, running a full schedule.

His best finish in 129 career Cup starts is sixth in the 2019 July Daytona race. He finished a season-best eighth in the Daytona 500 this past year.

“Corey LaJoie is a talented young driver and has proven that he wants to get better every time he sits in the race car,” Puchyr said in a statement from the team. “He wants to better himself and is willing to go to great lengths to make it happen. That’s the same philosophy Jeff (Dickerson) and I subscribe to in all of our business ventures. He fits very well with our group and will obviously play a critical role in the success of our team as we continue to grow and develop. We’re going to build this together and Corey will be the anchor.”

LaJoie announced Aug. 21 that he would not return to Go Fas Racing for a third season. Go Fas Racing owner Archie St. Hilaire announced Oct. 22 that he sold his stake in a charter and the team will run a limited schedule in 2021.

Spire Motorsports also announced that it completed its purchase of the assets of Leavine Family Racing on Monday. Spire Motorsports will be a two-car team in 2021 with the No. 7 and 77 cars. Crew chiefs for both teams will be announced later. A driver announcement for the No. 77 will be announced later.