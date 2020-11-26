Dale Jr., Steve Kinser to be inducted into NMPA Hall of Fame

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Kinser will be inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame class of 2021, the NMPA announced.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction ceremony will take place with the Class of 2022 induction on a date to be announced later.

Earnhardt, co-owner of JR Motorsports and a NASCAR on NBC analyst, was voted the NMPA Most Popular Driver 16 times. He won 26 Cup races, including two Daytona 500s and six races at Talladega Superspeedway. His JR Motorsports team has won three Xfinity championships (2014 with Chase Elliott, 2017 with William Byron and 2018 with Tyler Reddick).

Kinser won 20 championships in the World of Outlaws Series. He also won 577 series features. Kinser claimed 12 Knoxville Nationals titles. He has 755 total sprint car wins.

Earnhardt and Kinser were selected on more than 65 percent of ballots cast by the National Motorsports Press Association membership, the percentage necessary for inclusion in the NMPA Hall of Fame.

The NMPA Hall of Fame is located on the grounds of Darlington Raceway and has been in operation since 1965.