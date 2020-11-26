2021 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

Work is underway at race shops preparing for 2021, and while it might seem that the new season is far away, February will be here soon enough with the scheduled openers for Truck, Xfinity and Cup at Daytona International Speedway.
The 2021 season features a new venue for NASCAR (Circuit of the Americas), a return to a track (Nashville Superspeedway) along with a new stop for Cup (Road America), and a familiar track hosting a dirt event for Cup and Trucks (Bristol). The Trucks also will race on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway, marking the series’ first visit to the Iowa track.
Most of the events for each series will be one-day events.
Here are the 2021 schedules for Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series:
2021 CUP SCHEDULE
(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)
|Date
|Race / Track
|Tuesday, February 9
|Clash (Daytona Road Course)
|Thursday, February 11
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 14
|Daytona 500
|Sunday, February 21
|Homestead-Miami
|Sunday, February 28
|Auto Club
|Sunday, March 7
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, March 14
|Phoenix
|Sunday, March 21
|Atlanta
|Sunday, March 28
|Bristol Dirt
|Saturday, April 10
|Martinsville
|Sunday, April 18
|Richmond
|Sunday, April 25
|Talladega
|Sunday, May 2
|Kansas
|Sunday, May 9
|Darlington
|Sunday, May 16
|Dover
|Sunday, May 23
|COTA
|Sunday, May 30
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 6
|Sonoma
|Sunday, June 13
|All-Star (Texas)
|Sunday, June 20
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday & Sunday, June 26-27
|Pocono Doubleheader
|Sunday, July 4
|Road America
|Sunday, July 11
|Atlanta
|Sunday, July 18
|New Hampshire
|Sunday, August 8
|Watkins Glen
|Sunday, August 15
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Sunday, August 22
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 28
|Daytona
|Sunday, September 5
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 11
|Richmond
|Saturday, September 18
|Bristol
|Sunday, September 26
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, October 3
|Talladega
|Sunday, October 10
|Charlotte Roval
|Sunday, October 17
|Texas
|Sunday, October 24
|Kansas
|Sunday, October 31
|Martinsville
|Sunday, November 7
|Phoenix
- Races in bold are playoff races
2021 XFINITY SCHEDULE
(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)
|Date
|Race / Track
|Saturday, February 13
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 20
|Homestead-Miami
|Saturday, February 27
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 6
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 13
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 20
|Atlanta
|Friday, April 9
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 24
|Talladega
|Saturday, May 8
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 15
|Dover
|Saturday, May 22
|COTA
|Saturday, May 29
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 5
|Mid-Ohio
|Saturday, June 12
|Texas
|Saturday, June 19
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, June 27
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 3
|Road America
|Saturday, July 10
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 17
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, August 7
|Watkins Glen
|Saturday, August 14
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 21
|Michigan
|Friday, August 27
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 4
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 11
|Richmond
|Friday, September 17
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 25
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 2
|Talladega
|Saturday, October 9
|Charlotte Roval
|Saturday, October 16
|Texas
|Saturday, October 23
|Kansas
|Saturday, October 30
|Martinsville
|Saturday, November 6
|Phoenix
- Races in bold are playoff races
2021 CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SCHEDULE
(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)
|Date
|Race / Track
|Friday, Feb. 12
|Daytona
|Friday, Feb. 19
|Homestead-Miami
|Friday, Mar. 5
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, Mar. 20
|Atlanta
|Saturday, Mar. 27
|Bristol (Dirt)
|Saturday, Apr. 17
|Richmond
|Saturday, May 1
|Kansas
|Friday, May 7
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 22
|COTA
|Friday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 12
|Texas
|Friday, June 18
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, June 26
|Pocono
|Friday, July 9
|Knoxville (Dirt)
|Saturday, Aug. 7
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, Aug. 20
|WWT Raceway
|Sunday, Sept. 5
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Thursday, Sept. 16
|Bristol
|Friday, Sept. 24
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, Oct. 2
|Talladega
|Saturday, Oct. 30
|Martinsville
|Friday, Nov. 5
|Phoenix
- Races in bold are playoff races