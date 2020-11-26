2021 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Work is underway at race shops preparing for 2021, and while it might seem that the new season is far away, February will be here soon enough with the scheduled openers for Truck, Xfinity and Cup at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2021 season features a new venue for NASCAR (Circuit of the Americas), a return to a track (Nashville Superspeedway) along with a new stop for Cup (Road America), and a familiar track hosting a dirt event for Cup and Trucks (Bristol). The Trucks also will race on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway, marking the series’ first visit to the Iowa track.

Most of the events for each series will be one-day events.

Here are the 2021 schedules for Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series:

2021 CUP SCHEDULE

(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)

Date Race / Track Tuesday, February 9 Clash (Daytona Road Course) Thursday, February 11 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 14 Daytona 500 Sunday, February 21 Homestead-Miami Sunday, February 28 Auto Club Sunday, March 7 Las Vegas Sunday, March 14 Phoenix Sunday, March 21 Atlanta Sunday, March 28 Bristol Dirt Saturday, April 10 Martinsville Sunday, April 18 Richmond Sunday, April 25 Talladega Sunday, May 2 Kansas Sunday, May 9 Darlington Sunday, May 16 Dover Sunday, May 23 COTA Sunday, May 30 Charlotte Sunday, June 6 Sonoma Sunday, June 13 All-Star (Texas) Sunday, June 20 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday & Sunday, June 26-27 Pocono Doubleheader Sunday, July 4 Road America Sunday, July 11 Atlanta Sunday, July 18 New Hampshire Sunday, August 8 Watkins Glen Sunday, August 15 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 22 Michigan Saturday, August 28 Daytona Sunday, September 5 Darlington Saturday, September 11 Richmond Saturday, September 18 Bristol Sunday, September 26 Las Vegas Sunday, October 3 Talladega Sunday, October 10 Charlotte Roval Sunday, October 17 Texas Sunday, October 24 Kansas Sunday, October 31 Martinsville Sunday, November 7 Phoenix

Races in bold are playoff races

2021 XFINITY SCHEDULE

(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 13 Daytona Saturday, February 20 Homestead-Miami Saturday, February 27 Auto Club Saturday, March 6 Las Vegas Saturday, March 13 Phoenix Saturday, March 20 Atlanta Friday, April 9 Martinsville Saturday, April 24 Talladega Saturday, May 8 Darlington Saturday, May 15 Dover Saturday, May 22 COTA Saturday, May 29 Charlotte Saturday, June 5 Mid-Ohio Saturday, June 12 Texas Saturday, June 19 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 27 Pocono Saturday, July 3 Road America Saturday, July 10 Atlanta Saturday, July 17 New Hampshire Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 14 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 21 Michigan Friday, August 27 Daytona Saturday, September 4 Darlington Saturday, September 11 Richmond Friday, September 17 Bristol Saturday, September 25 Las Vegas Saturday, October 2 Talladega Saturday, October 9 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 16 Texas Saturday, October 23 Kansas Saturday, October 30 Martinsville Saturday, November 6 Phoenix

Races in bold are playoff races

2021 CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SCHEDULE

(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)

Date Race / Track Friday, Feb. 12 Daytona Friday, Feb. 19 Homestead-Miami Friday, Mar. 5 Las Vegas Saturday, Mar. 20 Atlanta Saturday, Mar. 27 Bristol (Dirt) Saturday, Apr. 17 Richmond Saturday, May 1 Kansas Friday, May 7 Darlington Saturday, May 22 COTA Friday, May 28 Charlotte Saturday, June 12 Texas Friday, June 18 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 26 Pocono Friday, July 9 Knoxville (Dirt) Saturday, Aug. 7 Watkins Glen Friday, Aug. 20 WWT Raceway Sunday, Sept. 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Thursday, Sept. 16 Bristol Friday, Sept. 24 Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 2 Talladega Saturday, Oct. 30 Martinsville Friday, Nov. 5 Phoenix