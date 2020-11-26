2021 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedules

By Dustin LongNov 26, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Work is underway at race shops preparing for 2021, and while it might seem that the new season is far away, February will be here soon enough with the scheduled openers for Truck, Xfinity and Cup at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2021 season features a new venue for NASCAR (Circuit of the Americas), a return to a track (Nashville Superspeedway) along with a new stop for Cup (Road America), and a familiar track hosting a dirt event for Cup and Trucks (Bristol). The Trucks also will race on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway, marking the series’ first visit to the Iowa track.

Most of the events for each series will be one-day events.

Here are the 2021 schedules for Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series:

2021 CUP SCHEDULE

(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)

Date Race / Track
Tuesday, February 9 Clash (Daytona Road Course)
Thursday, February 11 Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 14 Daytona 500
Sunday, February 21 Homestead-Miami
Sunday, February 28 Auto Club
Sunday, March 7 Las Vegas
Sunday, March 14 Phoenix
Sunday, March 21 Atlanta
Sunday, March 28 Bristol Dirt
Saturday, April 10 Martinsville
Sunday, April 18 Richmond
Sunday, April 25 Talladega
Sunday, May 2 Kansas
Sunday, May 9 Darlington
Sunday, May 16 Dover
Sunday, May 23 COTA
Sunday, May 30 Charlotte
Sunday, June 6 Sonoma
Sunday, June 13 All-Star (Texas)
Sunday, June 20 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday & Sunday, June 26-27 Pocono Doubleheader
Sunday, July 4 Road America
Sunday, July 11 Atlanta
Sunday, July 18 New Hampshire
Sunday, August 8 Watkins Glen
Sunday, August 15 Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 22 Michigan
Saturday, August 28 Daytona
Sunday, September 5 Darlington
Saturday, September 11 Richmond
Saturday, September 18 Bristol
Sunday, September 26 Las Vegas
Sunday, October 3 Talladega
Sunday, October 10 Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 17 Texas
Sunday, October 24 Kansas
Sunday, October 31 Martinsville
Sunday, November 7 Phoenix
  • Races in bold are playoff races

 

2021 XFINITY SCHEDULE

(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)

Date Race / Track
Saturday, February 13 Daytona
Saturday, February 20 Homestead-Miami
Saturday, February 27 Auto Club
Saturday, March 6 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 13 Phoenix
Saturday, March 20 Atlanta
Friday, April 9 Martinsville
Saturday, April 24 Talladega
Saturday, May 8 Darlington
Saturday, May 15 Dover
Saturday, May 22 COTA
Saturday, May 29 Charlotte
Saturday, June 5 Mid-Ohio
Saturday, June 12 Texas
Saturday, June 19 Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, June 27 Pocono
Saturday, July 3 Road America
Saturday, July 10 Atlanta
Saturday, July 17 New Hampshire
Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 14 Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 21 Michigan
Friday, August 27 Daytona
Saturday, September 4 Darlington
Saturday, September 11 Richmond
Friday, September 17 Bristol
Saturday, September 25 Las Vegas
Saturday, October 2 Talladega
Saturday, October 9 Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 16 Texas
Saturday, October 23 Kansas
Saturday, October 30 Martinsville
Saturday, November 6 Phoenix
  • Races in bold are playoff races

 

2021 CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SCHEDULE

(Times, weekend schedule and TV info to be announced later)

Date Race / Track
Friday, Feb. 12 Daytona
Friday, Feb. 19 Homestead-Miami
Friday, Mar. 5 Las Vegas
Saturday, Mar. 20 Atlanta
Saturday, Mar. 27 Bristol (Dirt)
Saturday, Apr. 17 Richmond
Saturday, May 1 Kansas
Friday, May 7 Darlington
Saturday, May 22 COTA
Friday, May 28 Charlotte
Saturday, June 12 Texas
Friday, June 18 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, June 26 Pocono
Friday, July 9 Knoxville (Dirt)
Saturday, Aug. 7 Watkins Glen
Friday, Aug. 20 WWT Raceway
Sunday, Sept. 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Thursday, Sept. 16 Bristol
Friday, Sept. 24 Las Vegas
Saturday, Oct. 2 Talladega
Saturday, Oct. 30 Martinsville
Friday, Nov. 5 Phoenix
  • Races in bold are playoff races

