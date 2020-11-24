Ryan Truex lands full-time Truck ride at Niece Motorsports

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ryan Truex will return to full-time status next season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The younger brother of former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. will drive the same No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet SIlverado that he drove in nine Truck Series races this past season.

His best results were a pair of 12th-place finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

“Last season was really a learning year for me with this team,” Ryan Truex said in a release. “I feel like we learned a ton every week. We adjusted to working with no track time prior to racing, and I feel like we made our equipment better throughout the course of the year.

“I am excited about the continuity we will be able to build, competing week in and week out. I’m thankful to (sponsor) Marquis Spas for their support this season and as we move into next season.”

This will mark Ryan’s first full-season run in a NASCAR national series since 2018, when he drove for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Driving the No. 11 entry, he posted 11 top-10 finishes and made the playoffs. But he was eliminated in the opening Round of 12 and replaced by Justin Haley after the season.

The 2019 season saw him make six Xfinity starts for JR Motorsports – highlighted by a second-place finish in March at Phoenix Raceway – before landing his part-time role at Niece for 2020.

“We’re excited to bring Ryan full-time next season,” team general manager Cody Efaw said. “As a team, we are really excited about how our program is shaping up for next season. We are working hard collectively to make our equipment the best it can be.

“We are thankful for the support of great partners like Marquis and Chevrolet. We look forward to contending for wins next year with Ryan.”