Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Natalie Decker, who competed part time this past season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Decker confirmed the positive test on social media yesterday.

As a result, she will miss this weekend’s Trans-Am doubleheader at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, where Decker was to make her National SGT class debut.

Along with her duties in the Truck Series, Decker runs full-time in Trans-Am’s West Coast Championship.

The coronavirus is the latest health issue that has marred Decker’s 2020 season.

In June, she missed the Truck Series event at Pocono Raceway after being hospitalized for bile duct complications related to her gallbladder removal in December 2019.

Then in September, Decker was not medically cleared to compete in the Truck Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On Oct. 7, Decker explained in a video that she did not feel well before the Las Vegas race and was later diagnosed with a high heart rate and high blood pressure at the track’s infield care center.

Decker returned to Truck Series action later that month at Texas Motor Speedway.

“In what seems to be the unfortunate theme of 2020, I can’t make my last race of the year with Ave Motorsports because I have tested positive for Covid,” Decker wrote in a social media post Wednesday.

“This has been a roller coaster with many setbacks, but nothing will break me! … I’m very sad and upset as I wanted to end the year on a high note. I’ll be missing this race, but the main focus is to get healthy! And I am doing everything I can to do so! Please all of you stay healthy and safe!”