Less than two weeks after joining his father as a NASCAR Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott has matched another of Awesome Bill’s feats.

Chase is now the first driver since Bill Elliott in 1988 to win both the Cup Series’ Most Popular Driver award and the Cup Series title in the same season.

MPD winners in all three NASCAR national series were announced during tonight’s 2020 NASCAR Awards show on NBCSN.

For Chase, he wins the Cup award for a third consecutive year.

In the Xfinity Series, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier was named Most Popular Driver for a second consecutive year.

He becomes the fourth driver from JRM to win the award more than once, joining Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Elliott Sadler.

“To say that I’m humbled is an understatement,” Allgaier said in a JRM release. “To be the Most Popular Driver now two years in a row, I just can’t even begin to describe the feeling that it gives me. It’s something that I will cherish and it goes at the top of the list.

“Over all the race wins and over all the successes, these awards are what truly mean the most because it’s about people voting for a driver for who they are and what they’re about as a person versus what happens on the track, and that makes this so special.”

Such an incredible honor! To win this award again is truly humbling and I can’t say thank you enough to everyone that supports us and all who VOTED! I saw everyone’s posts on social media but didn’t want to jinx anything. Thank you from the bottom of my family and I’d hearts! https://t.co/Z1t7HvtNRW — Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) November 19, 2020

GMS Racing’s Zane Smith was named Most Popular Driver in the Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series.

Smith, who made the Championship 4 and earned rookie of the year honors in the Truck Series, scored two wins and 13 top-10 finishes.