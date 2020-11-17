Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch will have a new crew chief next season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Busch and Adam Stevens’ six-year partnership is now finished as a result of Joe Gibbs Racing’s new crew chief assignments for 2021.

The duo earned Cup Series titles together in 2015 and 2019, but this past season was an arduous one for them and the No. 18 team.

Busch often lacked his usual performance and was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. He averted a possible winless season by taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway in October.

Busch will now work with Ben Beshore, who previously worked on the No. 18 team as an engineer before going to JGR’s Xfinity Series program in 2019 as a crew chief.

Beshore guided Harrison Burton to four Xfinity wins this past season. Additionally, he and Busch worked together in 2019 for seven Xfinity races, winning four of them.

As for Stevens, he will head to JGR’s No. 20 team and work with incoming driver Christopher Bell.

Chris Gabehart and James Small remain as crew chiefs for Denny Hamlin (No. 11) and Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19) respectively.

JGR’s Xfinity program also sees some changes atop the pit box.

Jason Ratcliff, who worked with Bell in the Cup Series this past season at Leavine Family Racing, replaces Beshore as crew chief for Burton and the No. 20 team.

Dave Rogers stays with the No. 18 team, now with the newly-hired Daniel Hemric behind the wheel.

Jeff Meendering remains as crew chief for the No. 19 team and Brandon Jones for a third consecutive year.

Finally, JGR plans to field a fourth entry, the No. 54, with Chris Gayle as crew chief and a rotating group of drivers. Gayle led the No. 20 Cup team for the past three seasons.

A driver lineup and race schedule for the No. 54 will be announced at a later date.

“We go through a process at the conclusion of every season that includes evaluating each of our teams,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement. “We believe our crew chief lineup for 2021 will best position each team and driver for success across both series.

“We take a lot of pride in our depth of talent across our entire organization. All of our crew chiefs are proven winners. We are also looking forward to bringing the No. 54 Toyota Supra back to the track in 2021 with an exciting team of drivers.”