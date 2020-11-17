24 drivers eligible to run 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

24 drivers are eligible to compete in next year’s Busch Clash on the Daytona International Speedway road course under new criteria announced this morning.

The requirements include: 2020 Busch Pole Award winners; past Busch Clash winners, Daytona 500 race winners, and Daytona 500 pole winners who ran full-time in 2020; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race winners; and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series stage winners.

Next year’s Clash, scheduled to run under the lights on Tuesday, Feb. 9, will be the first held on a 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout that made its NASCAR debut this past August.

Chase Elliott won the layout’s inaugural Cup Series race on the way to his first series championship.

The full list of eligible drivers are:

18 drivers took part in this past year’s Busch Clash on the 2.5-mile Daytona oval, won by Erik Jones.