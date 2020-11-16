Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

John Hunter Nemechek has told Front Row Motorsports that he will not return to the organization for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Nemechek ran his 2020 rookie campaign in the organization’s No. 38 Ford. He ended the year 27th in points, with three top-10 finishes.

His best results were a pair of eighth-place efforts at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m so thankful for the chance that Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze and all our partners took on myself this past season,” Nemechek said in a statement on social media shortly after the announcement from FRM.

“I would like to thank every employee for the opportunity and the hard work that they put into myself and the #38 team at Front Row Motorsports.

“I am grateful for my time, relationships, and all the knowledge I have gained. I appreciate the patience of our fans, with future plans to be announced at a later date.”

In a release, FRM said it also “would announce plans for its NASCAR programs in the future.”

“We want to thank John Hunter for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and beginning his NASCAR Cup Series career with us,” FRM team owner Jenkins said.

“He certainly helped elevate our performance this past season and brought added value to our No. 38 team. We wish him the best in the next phase in his career and he will always be a friend of ours.”