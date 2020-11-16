Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Jeb Burton will take over the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and make a run for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

The son of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton replaces Ross Chastain as he moves up to the NASCAR Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as Jeb’s primary sponsor on the No. 10 entry.

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity driving full-time for Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Jeb said in a team release. “I’ve worked so hard, not only behind the wheel, to get an opportunity like this, and it couldn’t be more perfect – representing a brand with the same values and beliefs as my family.

“This partnership represents everything we are, and I can’t thank (team owner) Matt Kaulig, (team president) Chris Rice and Nutrien Ag Solutions enough.”

Jeb joins an organization coming off its best season to date in the Xfinity Series.

Kaulig Racing earned five wins in 2020 and saw both of its full-season drivers, Chastain and Justin Haley, make the playoffs. Haley, who will be Jeb’s teammate in 2021, went on to make the organization’s first-ever appearance in the Championship 4.

Now, Jeb will be counted on to help continue its rise.

“Jeb is a hard worker on and off the track,” Chris Rice said in the same release. “He’s a great fit for Kaulig Racing and our partners. I’ve known the Burton family and worked with them back in the 1980’s, so it feels like everything has come full circle.

“We are going to go out and compete for wins and championships. Jeb is a guy we can build a long term, successful program around.”

Jeb has competed part-time in the Xfinity Series for the last five seasons.

Over 2019 and 2020, he was part of a rotating driver roster for JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet. He earned five top-5 and 12 top-10 finishes in 18 starts for the team.

Jeb ran the full 2013 and 2014 seasons in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, earning one win, 18 top-10 finishes and seven poles. He also ran the majority of the 2015 Cup Series season for the now-defunct BK Racing.