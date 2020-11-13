Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Daniel Suarez and the new Trackhouse Racing Team have found a crew chief for the team’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series season in 2021: Travis Mack.

Mack, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, will lead the No. 99 crew and work with Suarez, who is entering his fifth year as a Cup driver.

Since mid-2018, Mack had been crew chief for Michael Annett at JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Under Mack’s guidance, Annett and the No. 1 team advanced to the Round of 8 in the 2019 Xfinity playoffs and again returned to the post-season in 2020, where they were eliminated in the opening Round of 12.

Mack also helped Annett claim his first and, so far, only Xfinity win in the 2019 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Mack last served as a crew chief at the Cup level during the first half of 2018 with Leavine Family Racing and driver Kasey Kahne.