Chase Purdy gets full-time ride with GMS in Truck Series

After running 7 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season for GMS Racing, 21-year-old Chase Purdy will run the full schedule for the team in 2021.

Purdy’s best finish in 2020 was a 10th-place result in the second race at Kansas Speedway in July.

“I am very excited to be back full-time racing again, especially with a strong organization like GMS Racing,” Purdy said in a release.

“I am ready to get to work with this team and start preparing for 2021. I am already counting down the days until we leave for Daytona.”

Purdy joins a strong lineup for GMS that includes newly-crowned Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, 2020 Championship 4 contender Zane Smith and Tyler Ankrum.

In 2018, Purdy was teammates at MDM Motorsports with Creed and Smith in the ARCA Menards Series, where he finished fourth in that year’s standings.

Purdy also has past experience in what’s now known as the ARCA Menards Series East and super late models.

“We are happy to have Chase back and this time for a full-season,” GMS president Mike Beam said. “He will be a great addition to our powerhouse team for 2021.

“Sheldon, Zane and Tyler will be great mentors for him to learn off of. I can’t wait to see how he learns and grows as a driver this coming season.”