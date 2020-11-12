Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

In 2018, Las Vegas Motor Speedway became the first track to host two NASCAR tripleheader weekends – featuring the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series – in a single year.

This week, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority made a move to keep those events going for years to come. On Tuesday, the Authority’s board extended a sponsorship agreement with the track through the 2031 season.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s twin weekends have become destination races for the sport’s fan base. The 2019 races attracted an estimated 139,000 out-of-town visitors and yielded an economic impact of $277.1 million, according to a story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 1.5-mile oval opened in 1996, and has hosted the Cup Series since 1998.

“The LVCVA has been in partnership in various ways with our speedway since LVMS opened in 1996, and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship,” Las Vegas Motor Speedway president Chris Powell said in a release.

“If it weren’t for the LVCVA, we likely wouldn’t have two NASCAR Cup Series races in Las Vegas, and you could almost make the argument NASCAR might not have come here in 1998 if not for the role of the convention authority.”

The extension not only supports events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but also gives the Authority assets at other Speedway Motorsports-owned facilities and the new, SMI-promoted NASCAR weekend at Circuit of the Americas to promote tourism for the city.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s weekends for the 2021 NASCAR season are scheduled for March 5-7 and Sept. 24-26.