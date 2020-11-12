Daniel Hemric will return to full-time status in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 29-year-old from Kannapolis, North Carolina will replace Riley Herbst in the No. 18 Toyota Supra. Hemric joins Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones to complete JGR’s full-time Xfinity Series stable.

“It’s been quite a roller coaster ride for me over the last few years, but I can’t say how thankful I am for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Hemric said in a release. “Their reputation speaks for itself.

“I know they have high expectations for me, as I do as well, and I could not be more excited to chase the Xfinity Series championship with them next season.”

After losing his Cup Series ride with Richard Childress Racing at the end of the 2019 season, Hemric joined JR Motorsports and ran a majority of the 2020 Xfinity schedule. In 21 starts, Hemric earned 12 top-10 finishes but also suffered seven DNFs.

Hemric made Xfinity Series Championship 4 appearances in 2017 and 2018 for Richard Childress Racing. However, he has yet to record his first win in any of NASCAR’s top three national series.

As for Herbst, he has issued the following statement on social media:

“To Coach and the entire Gibbs family, thank you for welcoming me with open arms to be a part of your family these last four years. I have made countless memories and relationship [sic] that will last me a lifetime. It has been nothing but an honor to drive for not only such a great organization, but a great family. I wish nothing but the best for the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization over the years to come. With that being said, I’m looking forward to what the future has in store.”

Herbst earned four top-five and 17 top-10 finishes this past season to make the Xfinity Series playoffs. He was eliminated in the opening Round of 12.

The 21-year-old from Las Vegas joined JGR in 2017 to compete in the ARCA Menards Series.