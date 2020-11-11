Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that Jimmy Fennig will be the team’s executive vice president of competition.

The former crew chief will oversee all aspects of competition for the organization.

Kevin Kidd, director of competition, and Tommy Wheeler, director of operations, will remain and report to Fennig.

“Jimmy Fennig has been a key part of our organization for over two decades,” said team owner Jack Roush in a statement. “Jimmy is a real racer and his record and accolades as a championship level crew chief speak for themselves.

“His passion and drive have played an important role in our success as a race team. He is one of the most loyal and dedicated people I’ve ever known, and I’m confident that he is the right man for the job. I’m certainly excited to work with him as we continue to build our program back to the level that will see us compete on the track each week for wins and championships.”

Fennig joined Roush in 1993 and was Mark Martin’s crew chief from 1997-2001. Fennig was the crew chief for Kurt Busch when Busch won the 2004 Cup title.

“I’m certainly humbled at the opportunity provided to me by Jack and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing,” said Fennig in a statement from the team. “I’ve been a part of this organization for a long time and during that time we’ve experienced a lot of highs and lows, but I believe in the team, I believe in Jack and I believe in the people we have here to help us get back to the top.

“Make no mistake, our goal is to get these Roush Fenway Fords to the front. We know we have a lot of work in front of us, but I believe we owe that to Jack and we owe that to ourselves as racers, and I know the entire team embraces that challenge.”