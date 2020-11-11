Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch to test Next Gen car at Charlotte

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s Next Gen car will be put through its paces again in a two-day test next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Past Cup champions Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch will take part in the sessions, which are not open to the public.

They are scheduled for Monday on Charlotte’s 2.32-mile Roval layout and Wednesday on its 1.5-mile oval. Tuesday is reserved for switchover to the oval configuration.

These will be the sixth and seventh test sessions for the Next Gen car, which is slated to debut in 2022. They are the first sessions with two prototypes scheduled to be on track together.

The Next Gen car was most recently tested by Cole Custer at Dover International Speedway in August, with Custer noting steering and tire feel as key differences between the prototype and his regular Cup Series car.

The Dover session was geared toward testing the prototype’s durability and adjustability.

Monday’s session will also be the first official NASCAR test for the Next Gen car on a road course.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team Action Express Racing tested with it in August on the Daytona International Speedway road course.