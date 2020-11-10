NASCAR Awards Show airs Nov. 18 on NBCSN

NASCAR champions Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric and Sheldon Creed will be honored on the NASCAR Awards Show at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 on NBCSN.

The 90-minute broadcast will celebrate the seasons of each of the champions in the Cup, Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Kelli Stavast and Marty Snider of NBC Sports will host the event. The show will feature appearances by Elliott, Cindric and Creed.

Elliott won his first Cup title last Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, winning that race. Cindric made a last-lap pass in overtime to win the Xfinity race and championship last Saturday at Phoenix. Creed went from ninth to first in an overtime restart to win last Friday’s Truck race and the series crown.

The show also will reveal the 2020 Most Popular Driver for each series and the Bill France Award of Excellence recipient. The Rookie of the Year for each series – Cole Custer in Cup, Harrison Burton in Xfinity and Zane Smith in Trucks – also will be honored. There will be a tribute to seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who completed his final full-time season in the series. Other award winners also will be recognized.

The show also will feature an opening performance by award-winning musician Chris Stapleton.

This broadcast special came after the cancelation of the Cup Awards program in Nashville, Tennessee, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NASCAR season is scheduled to return in February 2021 at Daytona International Speedway for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.