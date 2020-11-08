Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott finished atop the results and points standings Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott won his first championship in NASCAR’s premier series, joining his NASCAR Hall of Fame father, Bill, as only the third father-son combination of champions in series history.

Chase Elliott had victories in three of the final five races this season, winning Nov. 1 at Martinsville Speedway to reach the Championship 4.

RESULTS: Where everyone finished Sunday at Phoenix

Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin as the Championship 4 swept the top four for the second time in three years (it also happened at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2018).

In his final start as a full-time driver in the Cup Series, Jimmie Johnson finished fifth.

With his fifth victory this season, Elliott became the 34th driver to win a Cup championship and the third from Georgia (joining his father and Tim Flock). He also is the first reigning Most Popular Driver (voted by fans the past two seasons) since his father in 1988.

With his first championship, Alan Gustafson became the 43rd crew chief to win a Cup title

It’s a record 13th Cup championship for team owner Rick Hendrick, whose last was in 2016 when Johnson won his record-tying seventh.

At 24 years, 11 months and 11 days old, Elliott became the third-youngest champion in Cup history behind Bill Rexford in 1950 (23 years, 7 months and 15 days) and Hendrick driver Jeff Gordon in 1995 (24 years, 3 months and 8 days). Gordon won the 1995 title 16 days before Elliott was born.

Click here for race results

POINTS

Chase Elliott finished first in the points standings, followed by Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

Kevin Harvick, who led the Cup Series with nine victories this season, finished fifth in the standings, followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch.

Click here for the final 2020 driver points

Click here for the final 2020 owner points