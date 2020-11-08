Chase Elliott to start at rear in Phoenix championship race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Championship contender Chase Elliott, who was to have started on the pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway, instead will start from the rear after his car failed inspection multiple times.

The cars of the other three title contenders – Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano – all passed inspection and will start at the front of the field.

Elliott is coming off his win last weekend at Martinsville that put him in the Championship 4 round. He seeks his first title, matching what his dad did. Elliott has won two of the last four playoff races.

His appearance in the title race marks the first time since 2016 that Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet have had a car compete for the Cup championship in the season finale.

.@ChaseElliott and the @Hendrick9Team will move to the rear of the field after failing pre-race inspection. But he says 312 laps is plenty enough time to get back up front, and he's ready to fight all day. #NASCAR #Championship4 pic.twitter.com/q0wVq7JxG7 — #NASCARPlayoffs on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 8, 2020