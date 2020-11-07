Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Championship 4 driver Justin Haley will have a new pit crew for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race because a member of his pit crew tested positive for COVID-19 this week, NBC Sports has learned.

The Kaulig Racing team gets its pit crew from Chip Ganassi Racing.

Four pit crew members that service Haley’s car in Xfinity races also service Matt Kenseth‘s car in Cup events. Those four crew members are quarantined.

Chip Ganassi Racing issued a statement Saturday: “Following a positive COVID-19 test for one member of the No. 42 pit crew, and in keeping with contact tracing and quarantine procedures, the No. 42 pit crew did not travel to Phoenix this weekend. For Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, one of Chip Ganassi Racing’s backup crews will pit the No. 42.”

Haley’s pit crew in Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will be the group that pits Bubba Wallace‘s car for Richard Petty Motorsports in the Cup races. That unit pits the No. 16 Kaulig Racing car for Haley’s teammate, AJ Allmendinger, when Allmendinger competes. Allmendinger is not racing at Phoenix.

Those pitting Haley’s car Saturday will be front tire changer Joshua Thomas, rear tire changer Justin Fieldler, tire carrier James Houk, jackman Doug Warrick and fueler Ian Anderson. They served as the pit crew for Sheldon Creed in Friday’s Truck race. Creed won the race and the Truck title.

Haley is competing against Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier for the Xfinity championship.

Kenseth’s pit crew for Sunday’s Cup race will be the Ganassi developmental unit that services Quin Houff‘s car.