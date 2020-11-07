Sunday Phoenix Cup race: Start time, forecast, TV details

Two drivers seek a second championship and two others will race for their first crown in Sunday’s Cup season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

NBC’s coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Team Penske drivers Brad Keselowski (2012 champion) and Joey Logano (2018) each seek to become only the 17th driver to win multiple Cup titles. Chase Elliott seeks his first, matching what his father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, achieved in 1988. Denny Hamlin continues his quest for his first series title in his 15th full-time Cup season.

The champion has won the season finale each year since the playoff format debuted in 2014. Will that streak continue? Will Kevin Harvick, eliminated from title contention last weekend, win and become only the third driver in the last 25 years to win 10 or more Cup races in a season?

Here are the details for Sunday’s Phoenix Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:20 p.m. Driver introductions will be at 2:25 p.m. for non-playoff drivers. Championship 4 driver introductions will be at 2:46 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:57 p.m. by Adam Roe, Luke Air Force Base Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed at 2:58 p.m. by U.S. Navy Retired Petty Officer First Class, Steven Powell.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 190.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green follows at 2 p.m. on NBC. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Chase Elliott secured his spot in the Championship 4 by winning at Martinsville Speedway last weekend. Ryan Blaney finished second. Joey Logano placed third.

LAST RACE AT PHOENIX: Joey Logano won after leading 60 laps laps. Kevin Harvick was second. Kyle Busch placed third. Chase Elliott led a race-high 93 laps but finished seventh. Brad Keselowski was involved in an early incident but came back to win the second stage before finishing 11th. Denny Hamlin, involved in that incident with Keselowski, finished 20th.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

