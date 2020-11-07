Phoenix Xfinity results

In a season unlike any other, the Xfinity Series finished with a last-lap pass for a series-record seventh time. This time, it was Austin Cindric passing Justin Allgaier on the last lap to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway and collect his first series title.

Cindric led 72 of the 206 laps to score the win and title for Team Penske.

“You’d think I’d be nervous this entire weekend, but given how important this race was for me and my team, I was happy to be here, happy to be racing for a championship and that mentality has paid off,” Cindric said. “I’ve been points racing for the last six weeks and I got to drive my ass off for one day and put this Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang in Victory Lane.”

Allgaier, making his fourth Championship 4 appearance, finished fifth. Justin Haley, who led Kaulig Racing to its first title race appearance, placed eighth. Chase Briscoe, who won a series-high nine races, placed ninth.

Noah Gragson finished second and was followed by Brandon Jones and Michael Annett.

