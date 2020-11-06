Phoenix Truck race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sheldon Creed came from the inside of the fifth row in overtime to win Friday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race and claim his first series championship.

The 23-year-old gives GMS Racing its second series driver title. He did it with his fifth victory of the season.

GMS Racing teammate Zane Smith finished second. Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith placed third and was followed by teammates Christian Eckes and Raphael Lessard.

Click here for race results

POINTS

Sheldon Creed‘s win gives him his first series championship. Zane Smith finished second in the points. Brett Moffitt placed third in the season standings. Grant Enfinger was last among the Championship 4 drivers.

Click here for driver points