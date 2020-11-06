Phoenix Truck race results

By Dustin LongNov 6, 2020, 10:32 PM EST
Sheldon Creed came from the inside of the fifth row in overtime to win Friday’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race and claim his first series championship.

The 23-year-old gives GMS Racing its second series driver title. He did it with his fifth victory of the season.

GMS Racing teammate Zane Smith finished second. Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith placed third and was followed by teammates Christian Eckes and Raphael Lessard.

POINTS

Sheldon Creed‘s win gives him his first series championship. Zane Smith finished second in the points. Brett Moffitt placed third in the season standings. Grant Enfinger was last among the Championship 4 drivers.

