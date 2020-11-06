Bubba Wallace has been selected as the sixth annual Comcast Community Champion the Year for the work with his Live to Be Different Foundation, Comcast announced Friday.

Wallace is honored for his foundation’s work to lift up individuals seeking a means to fulfill their potential, no matter their race, gender, disabilities or socio-economical situation. The foundation will receive a $60,000 donation.

“From taking a stand for social justice to fostering an inclusive environment through the Live To Be Different Foundation, Comcast is honored to recognize Bubba Wallace as the 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Comcast, in a statement. “Bubba embodies everything this award stands for and we look forward to standing together as he continues to make a positive impact in our communities and across the sport.”

“This is a tremendous honor for the Live To Be Different Foundation and me,” said Bubba Wallace in a statement. “We may be a relatively young organization, but we have lofty goals and high hopes for what we can in our community. I’m a firm believer that if we practice those core principles of compassion, love and understanding, we can make an everlasting and positive change. With Comcast’s generosity, we will look to inspire others and help those in need.”

Comcast established the prestigious award in 2015 to honor NASCAR industry members for their philanthropic efforts, donating more than $700,000 to 18 different charitable organizations in the NASCAR community. Wallace was chosen by a panel comprised of Comcast NBCUniversal and NASCAR executives as well as 2019 Comcast Community Champion Mike Tatoian, who received the award for his work with USO Delaware.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell and Matt Kaulig, Owner of Kaulig Racing, were selected as finalists and each will be awarded $30,000 towards the organizations in their hometowns of Martinsville, Va. and Hudson, Ohio, respectively.

In conjunction with the Campbell Family Foundation, Campbell works to make Henry County a better place through educational opportunities and financial donations, with a focus on local area youth. Kaulig and his wife, Lisa, founded Kaulig Charitable Giving Programs to ensure the well-being of children and families through direct giving and community involvement, including a strong relationship with Akron Children’s Hospital. Videos highlighting each finalist’s story can be viewed at ComcastCommunityChampion.com.