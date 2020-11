Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The final weekend of the season nears and championships will be determined at Phoenix Raceway.

The Phoenix weekend schedule includes season-ending races for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

This marks the first time the 1-mile track will host the title race. Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the season finale from 2002-19.

Phoenix weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Nov. 5

4 p.m. — Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

Friday, Nov 6

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

1 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening in progress

1 p.m. — Truck Series garage opens

1:30 – 2 p.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:15 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report for pre-race ceremonies

7:20 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

8 p.m. — Truck Series race; 150 laps/150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 7

8 – 10 a.m. — Xfinity Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series garage access screening in progress

10 a.m. — Xfinity Series garage opens

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series West practice/ qualifying

1:45 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series West drivers report to their vehicles

1:50 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series West driver introductions

2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series West race; 100 laps/100 miles (TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, Motor Racing Network)

2:30 p.m. — Cup Series rookie meeting (electronic communication)

3 p.m. — Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

4:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series drivers report for pre-race ceremonies

4:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver introductions

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race; 200 laps/200 miles (NBCS, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9:30 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

Sunday, Nov. 8

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Cup Series garage access screening in progress

8 a.m. — Cup Series garage opens

2:20 p.m. — Cup Series drivers report for pre-race ceremonies

2:25 p.m. — Cup Series driver introductions

3 p.m. — Cup Series race; 312 laps/312 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio