Michael Annett returning to JR Motorsports in 2021

Michael Annett and sponsor Pilot Flying J will be back for a fifth season with JR Motorsports in 2021, the team announced Thursday.

Annett has scored a career-high 21 top-10 finishes this season heading into Saturday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN). He has made the Xfinity playoffs in three of his previous four seasons with JR Motorsports. He is 10th in the points going to Phoenix.

“Returning to JR Motorsports with Pilot Flying J means a lot to me,” said Annett in a statement from the team. “We’ve been able to grow this program here, with Travis Mack and the team, and I know that more race wins and playoff appearances are in the future. Pilot Flying J has been a great partner for the past 13 seasons and I am looking forward to being here with Dale, Kelley and the JR Motorsports family.”

“Having Pilot Flying J as a partner for the past four seasons has helped JR Motorsports excel on many levels, and being able to continue the relationship will allow us all to keep growing and succeeding together,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, in a statement. “Pilot Flying J’s commitment to the sport and to our team is strong, and we are proud to be moving forward with them.”

JR Motorsports previously announced that Noah Gragson would return to the No. 9 car and that Championship 4 contender Justin Allgaier will be back in the No. 7 car in 2021. Also, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will again drive one race for JR Motorsports next season.