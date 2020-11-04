Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Title contender Justin Allgaier will lead the field to green in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

The 34-year-old seeks his first series crown. This is his fourth appearance in the title race. Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley also are competing for the Xfinity Series crown. Briscoe will start second and be followed by Cindric and Haley. Harrison Burton, who has won the past two races, will start fifth.

Click here for Xfinity lineup

Allgaier won at Phoenix last November. Haley had the best finish among the title contenders in the March race at Phoenix. He was fifth. Briscoe placed sixth that day, Cindric was eighth and Allgaier was 13th.

The Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway

Race time: 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Phoenix Raceway; Avondale, Arizona (1-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (200 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for Xfinity lineup

Next Truck race: Friday at Phoenix (150 laps, 150 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Phoenix (312 laps, 312 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBC