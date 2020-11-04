Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Grant Enfinger will start on the pole for Friday night’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season finale at Phoenix.

Enfinger, coming off his victory at Martinsville last weekend, is one of four drivers racing for the title. The other championship contenders are rookie Zane Smith, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt. Smith will start second and be followed by Creed and Moffitt, the 2018 series champion. Reigning series champ Matt Crafton will start fifth.

Click here for Truck starting lineup

The Phoenix Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway

Race time: 8 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Phoenix Raceway; Avondale, Arizona (1-mile speedway)

Length: 150 laps (150 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Phoenix (200 laps, 200 miles), 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Sunday at Phoenix (312 laps, 312 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBC