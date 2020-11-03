NASCAR fines two crew chiefs for lug nut violations

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR fined two crew chiefs for lug nut violations after last weekend’s races at Martinsville Speedway.

In the Cup Series, Adam Stevens was fined $10,000 because Kyle Busch‘s car had one lug nut not safe and secure.

In the Xfinity Series, Jason Burdett was fined $5,000 because Justin Allgaier‘s car had one lug nut not safe and secure.

There were no other penalties from the weekend.

NASCAR’s season concludes this weekend for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

The Truck finale is at 8 p.m. ET on Friday on FS1.

The Xfinity Series title race is at 5 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

Cup’s championship race will be at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.