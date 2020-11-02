Phoenix entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The Cup, Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series each will crown their champion this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Championship 4 will have Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

The Xfinity Championship 4 will have Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley.

The Truck Championship 4 will have Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith and Grant Enfinger.

Here are the preliminary Phoenix entry lists:

Cup – Season Finale 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are on the entry list. Joey Logano, who is among those racing for a championship, won at Phoenix in March. That was the final race before the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season for 10 weeks.

Click here for Cup entry list

 

Xfinity – Desert Diamond Casin West Valley 200 (5 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered. Brandon Jones won this race in March.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

 

Trucks – Lucas Oil 150 (8 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

Thirty-three trucks are entered. This the first appearance of the season for this series at Phoenix.

Click here for Truck entry list