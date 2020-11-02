Phoenix entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

The Cup, Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series each will crown their champion this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup Championship 4 will have Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.
The Xfinity Championship 4 will have Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley.
The Truck Championship 4 will have Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith and Grant Enfinger.
Here are the preliminary Phoenix entry lists:
Cup – Season Finale 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)
Thirty-nine cars are on the entry list. Joey Logano, who is among those racing for a championship, won at Phoenix in March. That was the final race before the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season for 10 weeks.
Xfinity – Desert Diamond Casin West Valley 200 (5 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
Thirty-seven cars are entered. Brandon Jones won this race in March.
Click here for Xfinity entry list
Trucks – Lucas Oil 150 (8 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)
Thirty-three trucks are entered. This the first appearance of the season for this series at Phoenix.