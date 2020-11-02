The NASCAR 2020 Cup Series Championship is finally here. Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliot will race for the title this Sunday, November 8 at Phoenix Raceway. Watch all of the excitement unfold starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The race begins at 3:00 p.m.

Chase Elliot claimed his spot in the championship round with a victory last Sunday at Martinsville Speedway where he led 236 of 500 laps. The win not only marked Elliot’s first victory at Martinsville but also his first victory at a short track. Hamlin and Keselowski transferred from Martinsville, while Logano previously clinched with a win at Kansas.

Kevin Harvick, the regular season champion and the winningest driver this season, fell just eight points short of advancing to the Cup Series Championship. Harvick, who won nine races this year, will be missing the title round for the first time since 2016.

Championship – Round of 4

Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Time: 3 p.m.

Track: Phoenix Raceway

PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE

Daytona 500

Date: Feb. 17

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Feb. 23

Winner: Joey Logano (video)

Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Date: March 1

Winner: Alex Bowman

FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Date: March 8

Winner: Joey Logano (video)

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 17

Winner: Kevin Harvick

Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 20

Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 24

Winner: Brad Keselowski

Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 28

Winner: Chase Elliott (video)

Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: May 31

Winner: Brad Keselowski

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: June 7

Winner: Kevin Harvick

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Date: June 10

Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: June 14

Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: June 22

Winner: Ryan Blaney

Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 27

Winner: Kevin Harvick

Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 28

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: July 5

Winner: Kevin Harvick

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Date: July 12

Winner: Cole Custer

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: July 15

Winner: Chase Elliott

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Date: July 19

Winner: Austin Dillon

Super Start Batteries 400

Date: July 23

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date: Aug. 2:

Winner: Brad Keselowski

FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Aug. 8

Winner: Kevin Harvick

Consumers Energy 400

Date: Aug. 9

Winner: Kevin Harvick

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course

Date: Aug. 16

Winner: Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Race 1

Date: Aug 22

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Race 2

Date: Aug. 23

Winner: Kevin Harvick

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Aug. 29

Winner: William Byron

Playoffs – Round of 16

Date: Sept. 6

Winner: Kevin Harvick

Date: Sept. 12

Winner: Brad Keselowski

Date: Sept. 19

Winner: Kevin Harvick

Playoffs – Round of 12

Date: Sept. 27

Winner: Kurt Busch

Date: Oct. 4

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Date: Oct. 11

Winner: Chase Elliott

Playoffs – Round of 8

Date: Oct. 18

Winner: Joey Logano

Date: Oct. 28

Winner: Kyle Busch

Date: Nov. 1

Winner: Chase Elliott

