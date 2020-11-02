Justin Allgaier returning to JR Motorsports in 2021

Justin Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports in 2021 for a sixth season, the team announced Monday. Sponsor Brandt also will return, serving 20 races as the primary sponsor on Allgaier’s car.

The 34-year-old Allgaier will race for the Xfinity championship Saturday at Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN). This is his fourth Championship 4 appearance. He seeks his first series crown.

“I’m looking forward to being back at JR Motorsports next year and having the Brandt relationship extend another year,” Allgaier said in a statement from the team. “We’ve become like family and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together, not only from a production standpoint on the track and getting wins and being competitive week in and week out, but also being able to bring awareness to the agriculture industry and how important it is to everyday life. Our goal is to continue growing those successes as we battle for the championship this season and go for more wins next year.”

Allgaier has three victories this season, including sweeping the two races at Richmond. He has led a career-high 896 laps this year. Allgaier has scored 11 of his 14 Xfinity wins at JR Motorsports.

“Over the past five years, we’ve been fortunate to build a very rewarding relationship with Brandt, while highlighting the significance of the agriculture industry,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM general manager, in a statement. “As family-owned and operated businesses, we share a lot of the same core values. Winning means a lot to Rick (Brandt) and his employees, and we couldn’t be happier to go after more trophies with Justin in 2021.”

“We have built an amazing partnership with Justin and the Earnhardt family at JR Motorsports,” said Rick Brandt, President and CEO of Bandt, in a statement. “Together we have had great success on the track and have established a unique platform to promote the agriculture industry and to grow our business. I look forward to closing out the 2020 season by securing our first Xfinity Series Championship! And I’m excited to continue this relationship in 2021.”